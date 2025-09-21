Penrith Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary has confirmed Liam Martin and Casey McLean should be fit for next weekend's clash with the Brisbane Broncos.

The Panthers handed out a beatdown to the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon at Accor Stadium in the second semi-final, but it wasn't without worry.

New South Wales Blues State of Origin forward Liam Martin left the field during the second half appearing to be in trouble with a shoulder injury that has plagued him at times this year.

He was taken straight to the dressing room for assessment and was seen hunched over in the tunnel. He eventually returned to the bench, and Cleary said it was a case of being winded more than anything else.

"Marto is okay. He just got crunched by Kikau and is more winded than anything," the Panthers coach said during his post-match press conference.

McLean also left the field late in the contest, but Cleary said a potential hip injury should be fine, while there were also no concerns for the impressive outside back's shoulder.

"Casey has a bit of a hip pointer. He thinks it's fine, but hopefully he will be alright," the coach said.

The Panthers have seven days to recovery before clashing with the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium in next Sunday's preliminary final.