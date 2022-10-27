Australia have named both Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans as part of the 19-man squad to play Italy in the final group stage game at the Rugby League World Cup.

Australia have already booked their spot in the second round of the tournament following wins against Fiji and Scotland - who they beat by more than 80 points last weekend.

While the Kangaroos will be heavy favourites to beat Italy, time is fast running out for coach Mal Meninga to finalist his best 17 ahead of the knockouts.

A likely quarter-final against Lebanon looms large, while a semi-final against New Zealand is the the next occasion, should all other results go as expected this weekend and over the first weekend of knockout football.

Both Daly Cherry-Evans and Nathan Cleary have been picked to play Italy, but Cameron Munster has been left out, meaning one of them is a chance of playing five-eighth.

The other options in the 19-man group are Matt Burton and Jack Wighton, who have both been named, but are likely fighting for a bench utility spot come the start of the quarter-finals.

One of Burton and Wighton is likely to play in the centres, although using Valentine Holmes at fullback, and Campbell Graham on the wing, could yet be an option to allow them both to play with James Tedesco sitting out.

Harry Grant has also been left out of the team, which could leave Ben Hunt playing the full 80 minutes at hooker.

Fullback and captain James Tedesco has been named, so is likely to play all three games, while the forwards will see all of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Patrick Carrigan, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Liam Martin, Cameron Murray Jeremiah Nanai and Isaah Yeo selected.

The five players out of the 24-man squad not picked for the game against Italy have all already played twice in the group stage, being Josh Addo-Carr, Angus Crichton, Harry Grant, Cameron Munster and Jake Trbojevic.

Australia play Italy on Sunday morning at 5:30am (AEDT) in St Helens.

Australia squad vs Italy

12. Matt Burton

6. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

13. Patrick Carrigan

2. Daly Cherry-Evans

14. Nathan Cleary

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Reuben Cotter

18. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

19. Campbell Graham

4. Valentine Holmes

3. Ben Hunt

21. Liam Martin

8. Latrell Mitchell

11. Cameron Murray (vc)

22. Jeremiah Nanai

23. Murray Taulagi

1. James Tedesco (c)

10. Jack Wighton

24. Isaah Yeo (vc)

Alphabetical order - no positions confirmed.