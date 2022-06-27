Vaunted Penrith assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo has turned his back on offers to lead his own NRL club, deciding instead to remain on under Ivan Cleary in the short term.

While the Wests Tigers had recently offered the 37-year-old a 5-year deal to help lead the merged entity into a brighter future, Ciraldo saw fit to leave the contract on the table.

The former Italian international had also been linked with vacant roles at both the Bulldogs and Warriors, however, following reports from Peter Lang of The Western Weekender, Ciraldo is set to stay on at BlueBet Stadium for the 2023 season.

BREAKING: CAMERON CIRALDO to sign 12 month extension with Panthers. More details soon. #pantherpride — Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) June 27, 2022

Penrith is yet to confirm said reports, but with the ability to keep the man previously charged with leading the Panthers' successful Under 20s program and acting as Cleary's right-hand man since 2017, there are sure to be smiles at the corner of Mulgoa Road and Ransley Street at the present.

MORE TO COME