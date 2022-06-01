Irrespective of the fact that Michael Magure still holds the post, Penrith assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo is seen as the strongest candidate to replace the 48-year-old in the near future.

With the Tigers currently holding a 3-9 record, the second to last rung on the table and coming off a 44-18 hammering at the hands of Souths last weekend, Maguire's grip on the job appears to be slipping.

And with club chairman Lee Hagipantelis stopping short of offering 'Madge' his full support during a radio interview earlier in the week, the writing continues to be added to the wall out west.

“As of today, 31 May 2022, Michael Maguire is the contracted head coach of the Wests Tigers and there is nothing before me to indicate that will change,‘’ Hagipantelis told SEN Radio listeners on Tuesday.

“But will I guarantee anyone’s employment whether it be the head coach, or head of commerce, or the CEO’s role? No, I will not give that guarantee.

“The issuing of guarantees has certain legal ramifications. At the moment we are somewhat disappointed with where we are sitting at the moment on the table.

“Do we need to make some changes? I suspect we do."

With Tigers Head of Football and former premiership coach Tim Sheens currently collating a recommendation on whether Maguire should continue in the post, the jungle drums continue to beat.

Having reached out to Ciraldo at the cessation of the 2021 season about the prospect of linking up with the merged club, Wests were eventually shut out by the 37-year-old who opted to remain under Ivan Cleary and see out the final season of his deal.

However, with his vaunted defensive nous and capability to develop players from park level to the bright lights of representative footy, Ciraldo is still seen as hot property at Concord, according to News Corp journalist, Dave Riccio.

“My indications are that there is an appetite to have a look at this,” Riccio told SEN 1170.



“Where 12 months ago it wasn’t the case for Cameron Ciraldo. He was still imbedded with the Panthers, they hadn’t won the premiership yet and he was still on contract."

Yet, with Ciraldo set to be without a fresh deal at BlueBet once the reigning premier's latest campaign comes to an eventual close, Riccio claimed negotiations were set to re-open between the assistant and Penrith powerbrokers.

“The difference is he doesn’t have a contract with the Panthers beyond this season, Riccio added.

“He is one of the highest-paid assistant coaches and deservedly so. I don’t think due to some financial pressures in the support staff area at the Panthers, that next deal that he is due to negotiate over the next few weeks will be as forthcoming."

Given this lay-over period, the scribe suggested it would be here that the Tigers would pounce on the young gun.

“That opens the door for a significant payday with the Wests Tigers. I understand one of the major lures for Cameron to start his coaching career is to work at a development club," Riccio continued.

“That’s his strongest strength, working with next-gen talent from under-20s up and really nurturing and basically taking them to the next level.

“There isn’t a player at the Panthers that Cameron Ciraldo doesn’t have his fingerprints on. Every one of those stars, he’s coached.”

Having steered league-leader Nathan Cleary from the Under-20s at Penrith to premiership glory last season, the white-hot half has previously contended that Ciraldo absolutely has what it takes to grab the wheel of his own side.

“I think he‘s definitely ready for an NRL job – not that I would want him to take one because I would love for him to stay with Panthers," Cleary has claimed.

“I just think he’s biding his time, waiting for the right one to come and I can’t speak highly enough of him.’’

Though Blues boss Brad Fittler has been raised as the leading option to replace Trent Barrett at Belmore, Ciraldo's name has also been in the mix according to many of the game's talking heads.

However, in the eyes of Riccio, should the former Italian International be afforded the choice between the Dogs' hot seat or one at Concord, the latter would likely prove the most tantalising.

“My mail is, if the two jobs came up for Cameron Ciraldo, he’s leaning towards the Tigers."