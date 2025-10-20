Former NRL forward Chris Heighington will continue his coaching journey by taking charge of an under-17 New South Wales side to clash with a touring Warrington team of the same age group.\n\nThe English side's academy is in Australia on an off-season tour, and will clash with the NSWRL outfit on Saturday afternoon at Guildford.\n\nThe team is made up of players from the NSWRL's elite under-17 pathway teams, including the Harold Matthews Cup and regional-based Laurie Daley Cup.\n\nThe team features 13 players currently based at Sydney clubs, while rising youngster Cooper Votano, who shuffled from the Knights to the Storm during the season, will line up at halfback.\n\nThose 14 players are joined by winger Kaiyan Barclay from the western division, second-rower Jett Flatley from the Northern Rivers, teammate Lynton Close, who lines up on the edge, and 18th man Karl Turner from the North Coast.\n\nHeighington, now 42, played for the Tigers, Sharks and Knights across a 338-game career, while he also played eight Tests for England, and two games for both the Prime Minister's XIII and NSW Country. He has recently been involved with the Wests Tigers staff.\nNSW under-17 team\n1. Talen Risati (Parramatta Eels)\n2. Kaiyan Barclay (Western Division)\n3. Jeziah Papa (Sydney Roosters)\n4. Braith Sloane (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)\n5. Cyrus Bloomfield (Parramatta Eels)\n6. Cooper Votano (Melbourne Storm)\n7. Carter Mareko (Sydney Roosters)\n8. Benjamin Kaberry (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\n9. Ashton Large (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)\n10. Kodi Roberts (Canberra Raiders)\n11. Jett Flatley (Northern Rivers Titans)\n12. Geordan Amaiu (Canberra Raiders)\n13. Siotame Havea Junior (Wests Tigers)\n14. Lynton Close (Northern Rivers Titans)\n15. Michael Nauer (Parramatta Eels)\n16. Cooper Townsend (Newcastle Knights)\n17. Mason Andrews (Illawarra Steelers)\n18. Karl Turner (North Coast Bulldogs)\nCoach: Chris Heighington