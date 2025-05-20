The NRL have dropped a major surprise for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series, appointing Chris Butler to the bunker.

The official has been long a part of the NRL's top panel of referees, but his appointment to the bunker for the game's showpiece will come as a surprise to many given some eyebrow raising performances at times over the last 12 months.

He will back up Ashley Klein, who has been appointed yet again to oversee the game on the field.

The veteran referee, now 45 years of age, has refereed 412 NRL games and 29 finals series matches including the 2024, 2022, and 2018 and Game 1 on Wednesday, May 28 will be his 18th State of Origin appearance. He also refereed the 2021 Rugby League World Cup final in England.

Phil Henderson and Dave Munro have been appointed to the touch judge roles for the series opener.

The NRL have not released any specific information on standby referees, however, it's likely a standby referee and standby touch judge have been appoined, with names like Adam Gee and Gerard Sutton likely to have been under consideration.

