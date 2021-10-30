The rumours surrounding Daly Cherry-Evans potentially moving North to the Dolphins have pushed the Manly Sea Eagles to disclose the 32-year-old's long term plans.

With the Sea Eagles eager to ensure he finishes his current contract, he will almost certainly stay on for two more years, along with speculation that he'll shift into a coaching role.

With a potential contract extension and coaching role at the Sea Eagles, Many are hoping that any speculation of their captain heading Redcliffe way will be put to rest. If Cherry-Evans joins Des Hasler and the coaching staff it will be in a part-time advisory, consultancy and leadership role around the club’s halves.

Sea Eagles' chief executive Stephen Humphreys told News Corp that Cherry-Evans was keen to stay at Manly beyond the end of his current deal.

"Daly is contracted for two more years and, right now, he is keen to continue playing beyond that," Humphreys said.

“Who knows how long he will play? He is so professional the way he goes about everything – his preparation, rehab, the way he plays.

“He is very durable — he hardly misses a game — so who’s to say he couldn’t play for another two years beyond the two he is contracted.

“We definitely want Daly to be a one-club player and right now he is playing at the highest level. He finished inside the top five at the Dally M’s this year and is a fantastic leader. Right now it’s about continuing to support his playing career and to make sure he does that at Manly.

"It's definitely our plan to make sure Daly finishes a one-club player". 👀 Manly owner Scott Penn says Daly Cherry-Evans isn't going anywhere.#9WWOS #NRLhttps://t.co/8yU8kux40j — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) October 23, 2021

“Beyond that, I know Des is keen to have Daly joining his coaching staff. He would add tremendous value in that space, particularly for the halves but also for the leadership group.”

Cherry-Evans was part of a team who made the preliminary finals this season. He was nominated for Dally M halfback of the year and finished in the top five of the overall count, which was taken out by star teammate Tom Trbojevic.

The Sea Eagles had been written off from all angles heading into the season, but it didn't slow Cherry-Evans down, who put together a phenomenal season and is also Queensland State of Orgin captain.

The 32-year-old moving into coaching post playing career may not come as a great surprise given his extreme talent and calmness in reading the game on the field, while also possessing one of thebest kicking games in the competition.