Sydney Roosters five-eighth Daly Cherry-Evans will return to his old stomping ground on Thursday night, and despite a potentially hostile reception, the former Sea Eagles skipper says he isn't too phased.\n\nIt will be the first time he plays at 4 Pines Park as part of an away outfit, after a messy exit last year saw Cherry-Evans leave many bewildered when he appeared on 100% Footy in March to tell the rugby league world he will be closing his time at Manly.\n\n\n\n“Honestly, I haven't thought too much about it. Our season hasn't started off to plan so there's been more to focus here at the Roosters than to worry about when the game against Manly was coming,” Cherry-Evans said.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“There's obviously a level of excitement to it all.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“I wouldn't say there's a heap of negative emotions towards the game because that's a place that held a special place in my heart for so long and there's still a lot of lifelong friends there that I'm looking forward to going up against at the club.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“I'm not going to know what it's like to walk in there as an opposition player until Thursday night. There will be new emotions that come with walking into Brookvale as a Rooster but I'm really confident in, not just myself, but the people around me that it's going to be a good night.\n\nWhether he will be praised or booed is unknown, with the most-capped Sea Eagles of all time saying there are plenty of good memories with the Manly faithful on the hill.\n\n\n\n“I'm fine with whatever comes my way, but I'll tell you what, if the last six months is any reflection, based on the amount of people I've seen in the community and Manly fans, it's been nothing but positive.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“That's not to say some people there might be a bit more negative, but overall, my relationship with the hill has been awesome the whole way through.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“It's not to say people won't boo, but I'm very, very comfortable with so many friendships and relationships I've got with the Manly fan base.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“It'll be really cool to play against some friends that I've had the fortunate side of playing alongside them for so many years, this will be a cool experience to play against some friends, who would've thought.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“It'll be no difference with this game. It's done at a higher level with more on the line, but ultimately among friends… bragging rights will come after the game.”\n\nPlaying 352 NRL games in the maroon and white, and his incredible 28 field goal strike rate, with many of those being match-winning, expect fireworks if Cherry-Evans can orchestrate a win in his new colours.\n\nIt is set to be a full house in Brookvale when the Sea Eagles look to bounce back and get their first win in the post-DCE era on Thursday.