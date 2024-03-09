In the aftermath of disappointing Round 1 clashes, key players from the Gold Coast Titans and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs find themselves facing disciplinary action from the Match Review Committee.

Viliame Kikau of the Bulldogs has been charged with a Grade One Dangerous Contact for an incident involving Dylan Brown. Kikau faces a fine of $1,000 with an early guilty plea.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has also been charged for his involvement in the Titans contest against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Fa'asuamaleaui's Grade One shoulder charge on Mikaele Ravalawa has drawn a fine of $3,000 and he will miss no matches with an early plea.

Embed from Getty Images

Disciplinary actions come at a critical time for both players and their teams. The Bulldogs and Titans were below par in 2023 and will need their strongest rosters on the park if they are to challenge in 2024.