The NRL have confirmed both Liam Kennedy and Adam Gee will not referee on-field this weekend, while Belinda Sharpe and Wyatt Raymond will both receive games.
Kennedy was in charge of Monday afternoon's game between the Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels, while Adam Gee officiated the Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders clash on Sunday.
Wyatt Raymond (who has been appointed to the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights), and Belinda Sharpe (who has been appointed to the North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans), will instead feature on-field.
Elsewhere, Adam Gee and Kasey Badger will both double up in the bunker with Chris Butler continuing to be overlooked for an appointment, while Raymond, who is needed in Auckland on Friday, will also not have a game in front of the video screens this weekend.
Todd Smith has been handed the blockbuster between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters on Anzac Day, while Raymond and Peter Gough will be the other referees to feature on the public holiday.
Gerard Sutton starts the week with the Broncos and Bulldogs, while Ashley Klein will handle Sunday's clash between the in-form Raiders and Dolphins.
Here are all the appointments for Round 8.
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Dave Munro and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Kieren Irons and Dave Munro
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy