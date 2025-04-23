The NRL have confirmed both Liam Kennedy and Adam Gee will not referee on-field this weekend, while Belinda Sharpe and Wyatt Raymond will both receive games.

Kennedy was in charge of Monday afternoon's game between the Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels, while Adam Gee officiated the Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders clash on Sunday.

Wyatt Raymond (who has been appointed to the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights), and Belinda Sharpe (who has been appointed to the North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans), will instead feature on-field.

Elsewhere, Adam Gee and Kasey Badger will both double up in the bunker with Chris Butler continuing to be overlooked for an appointment, while Raymond, who is needed in Auckland on Friday, will also not have a game in front of the video screens this weekend.

Todd Smith has been handed the blockbuster between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters on Anzac Day, while Raymond and Peter Gough will be the other referees to feature on the public holiday.

Gerard Sutton starts the week with the Broncos and Bulldogs, while Ashley Klein will handle Sunday's clash between the in-form Raiders and Dolphins.

Here are all the appointments for Round 8.

 2025-04-24T09:50:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2025-04-24T09:50:00Z 
   CAN
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Adam Gee

 2025-04-25T06:00:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2025-04-25T06:00:00Z 
   STI
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Dave Munro and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Grant Atkins

 2025-04-25T08:00:00Z 
Apollo Projects Stadium
NZW   
 2025-04-25T08:00:00Z 
   NEW
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Kasey Badger

 2025-04-25T10:00:00Z 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2025-04-25T10:00:00Z 
   SOU
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Adam Gee

 2025-04-26T07:30:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2025-04-26T07:30:00Z 
   GLD
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Kasey Badger

 2025-04-26T09:35:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2025-04-26T09:35:00Z 
   MAN
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Ashley Klein

 2025-04-27T04:00:00Z 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2025-04-27T04:00:00Z 
   DOL
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Kieren Irons and Dave Munro
Bunker official: Adam Gee

 2025-04-27T06:05:00Z 
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2025-04-27T06:05:00Z 
   CRO
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy