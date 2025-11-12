Chad Townsend, a former halfback for four different NRL teams has secured his first head coaching role after hanging up the boots on his playing career at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Retiring at the end of 2025, Townsend has been named as the head coach of the Cronulla Sharks' Under-19s SG Ball Cup team for next season, which will see him return to the club for whom he won a premiership.

"It feels great. It's been a little while since I've put the black, white and blue on, but I grew up in the Shire and I followed the Sharks as a kid," Townsend said.

"It feels right. I'm very, very excited. I'm very appreciative of the opportunity; I just want to get involved and help these kids with their pathway, hopefully to the NRL.

"I'm very grateful for my time as a player, but now I just want to give back. I want to help guys in the same position that I was in a long time ago.

"For me to be involved in the club again, 10 years on from that special day (of winning the premiership), it means a lot to me and my family.

"I've already spoken to some of my teammates from that season about jumping in at training and helping out. I don't want to drop too many names and put some pressure on them, but they're very excited to give back, as I am."

Before hanging up the boots on his playing career, Townsend played 268 matches in the NRL across 15 seasons with stints at the Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors, North Queensland Cowboys and more recently the Sydney Roosters.

A two-time NSW City representative and member of the 2018 Prime Minister's XIII team, he spent the majority of his career at the Sharks playing 136 matches for them between 2011-2013 and 2016-2021.

"I'm excited. Can't wait to see what they have planned for us. It's gone so quick and some of those boys are still playing," Sharks' Under-19s Tarsha Gale Cup coach Andrew Fifita added.

"I'm more excited to just reconnect, especially to see where all the boys are at now. I'm excited to see Chaddy jump on board and get back to the club he grew up cheering for and helping our young ones out now."