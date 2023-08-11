The NRL and Rugby League Players Association have finally concluded negotiations for the next collective bargaining agreement.

While details are still somewhat sketchy, it's believed the salary cap will reach record levels, while most of the player benefits that were being fought for across the men's and women's games have been included.

The deal still needs to be ratified via a player vote and signing of final documents, but the RLPA confirmed in a statement that an in-principle deal had been reached, and that all player industrial action planned for this weekend will be scrapped.

That will also be the case moving forward. It has been rumoured the RLPA were looking at the prospect of delaying kick-off for games or boycotting the Dally M Medal ceremony. The players' union will not proceed with those actions following the conclusion of negotiations for the agreement, which was originally supposed to be confirmed by last October.

In recent weeks, players had been boycotting media interviews on game day and also spent a week with the NRL logo taped up.

"The Rugby League Players' Association is pleased to advise that it has reached in-principle agreement with the NRL on an historic collective bargaining agreement," the RLPA wrote in the statement.

"Once ratified, this agreement will set rugby league up for the future while ensuring the rights of all NRL and NRLW players - current and future - are protected.

"The in-principle agreement will be presented to the Australian Rugby League Commission and Rugby League Players' Association for ratification in the coming days.

"Player-led action for this weekend will be cancelled.

"The RLPA acknowledges the efforts of the NRL to resolve the CBA in recent days, and thanks its members for their resolve in ensuring a fair agreement that benefits the game and all of its stakeholders."

According to News Corp, the NRL will increase player payments by approximately 37 per cent on the new CBA compared to the old one, with the NRL minimum salary rising to $120,000 and $140,000 by 2027. $115 million has also been pledged to the player hardship fund, while NRLW minimum salaries will also rise substantially.

The signing of the in-principle agreement follows crisis talks between the warring parties on Wednesday and Thursday.