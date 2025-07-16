The Melbourne Storm are hopeful that star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen will only need another week on the sidelines as he recovers from a minor calf strain.

The number one, who has missed more times than he hasn't in recent seasons, was a late withdrawal from last week's Saturday afternoon victory over the Newcastle Knights with what was described as calf tightness.

It has since emerged that the champion fullback has a minor calf strain.

In their team list announcement on Tuesday, the Storm wrote that the club medical staff were taking a 'cautious approach' to Papenhuyzen's return.

That is not necessarily a surprise given the stage of the season, the position of the Storm, and the number of previous injury issues Papenhuyzen has had.

That said, the club are still hopeful he will be back in time for a Round 21 clash with the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium, with the Storm then facing a tricky run to the finish line of the 2025 regular season where they will clash with all of the Brisbane Broncos (twice), Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs, and Roosters again over the final seven weeks, as well as the Parramatta Eels.

For this weekend's clash against the Manly Sea Eagles, Nick Meaney will again start at fullback, with Grant Anderson and Jack Howarth in the centres, while Kane Bradley lines up on the wing.

It has been reported that former Rugby Sevens international Will Warbrick could also be back in the coming weeks, returning from a concussion that has kept him out of the game since Round 4 when Melbourne came up short at Kogarah against the St George Illawarra Dragons.