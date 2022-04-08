In-form Broncos lock Patrick Carrigan, who suffered a Grade 2 strain of his MCL in last week's loss to the New Zealand Warriors, has received a slap on the wrist after an indiscretion following a visit to the pub.

Carrigan, who's been a highlight for the Brisbane Broncos as they've limped out of the gate, reportedly visited Brisbane bar Mr Percival’s following his injury and the team's subsequent loss to the Warriors.

A breach of the club's rules, Carrigan has apparently been disciplined and Broncos coach Kevin Walters has voiced his disappointment over the 24-year-old's decision to drink just hours after the game.

“It’s not acceptable and Pat agrees with that,” Walters said.

“He has acknowledged that and we have dealt with Pat internally.

“I feel a bit sorry for Pat. He has had a troubled 18 months and it’s not always fun when you get injured and come back and get injured again. We have dealt with it. We are getting on with things, Pat is getting on with things with his knee.

“To be honest, I have never seen a player more dedicated to his body and making sure it is right every week.”

After debuting with the club in 2019, Carrigan has continued to improve, battling through injury, and has been touted as a future captain within the squad.

Walters, while disappointed, stood behind his player, stating that the matter had been dealt with internally and any details around the punishment would not be revealed.

“He wasn’t out on the drink, he had two or three beers, which breaks our rules, so we have dealt with him internally,” he said.

“You guys (media) have seen how professional Pat is, that’s the sad thing with this one, Pat is normally so good. It was a little indiscretion.”

“That stays internal (the punishment), but Pat is aware of the situation, we all are.”