Yesterday I had my rant on the awful state of rugby league officiating in my weekly 20 thought's column.

Today we talk only about the football!

Round Eight actually produced some amazing moments. The Anzac Day games were special, the Tigers and Sharks took part in a near 90 minute thriller and Penrith lost. All highlights.

ADVERTISEMENT

How does it effect this week's Power Rankings though?

Last week I stated I had the Cowboys too low. I'be corrected that this week. There may be some controversy up top, but I welcome it in the comments.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round Eight?:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (Last Week: 1)

The Dogs hold onto top spot due to their six weeks (plus a bye) of brilliance prior to Thursday night's horror show.

The fact they lost their heads and saw players sat down for moments of madness is far more worrying than a loss in the rain. The effects will be felt for weeks due suspensions.

They have a chance to turn it around quickly as play the lowly Titans in Brisbane on Sunday afternoon.

2. Canberra Raiders (2)

The Raiders are absolutely rocking right now. How different it could have been though after an awful first half in the capital.

To their credit, the Green Machine turned it around in the second stanza and powered their way to a 40-28 win. Hudson Young was again the star, for mine.

Canberra will main event Magic Round on Sunday evening in a clash with the Storm. This looks like being a real litmus test for the red hot Raiders.

3. Melbourne Storm (3)

The Storm rebounded from a loss, with a comfortable win against the Bunnies. All words you could have penciled in a week ago.

The 24-16 score-line suggests a close game but Melbourne were too good. Eliesa Katoa continued his magnificent 2025 season with a best on ground effort.

The Storm will play Canberra on Sunday night in what is the highlight game of the entire weekend. I cannot wait!

4. New Zealand Warriors (5)

The Warriors celebrated their first home Anzac Day game with a brilliant victory over the Knights.

Jackson Ford crossed for a double while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad celebrated his new contract with a monster effort. Erin Clarke had arguably his best game of his career.

The Warriors are always popular on Magic Round and I can't see anything changing when they "host" the Cowboys on Saturday evening.

5. Brisbane Broncos (6)

The Broncos bounced back in brutal fashion on Thursday night. They battered the previously perfect Bulldogs.

Adam Reynolds turned back the clock and put in arguably the best halfback performance of the weekend. Payne Haas just continues to get better. That's a scary thought.

The Broncos break tradition and move from the Friday night time slot this weekend yet still bank an "away game" at Suncorp when they play the Panthers.

6. Cronulla Sharks (4)

The Sharks will be asking themselves a simple, yet frustrating question all week; how did they not win that game against the Tigers?

William Kennedy and Addin Fonua-Blake put in mammoth efforts but unfortunately it was the halves who could not ice the game for the Sharks. I type those words too often.

A short turnaround against the well rested Eels presents a downright stupid challenge. How does this happen in 2025?

7. North Queensland Cowboys (11)

The correction is in! The Cowboys were far better than I had them ranked last week and in the second half on Saturday evening they proved it!

Tom Dearden laid on an incredible five try assists as he headlined a second half demolition of the Titans. Robert Derby had his best game yet!

The Cowboys are the away side as they play the Warriors this Saturday evening. This could be the game of the round!

8. Manly Sea Eagles (11)

Manly returned to winning ways on the back of a Daly Cherry-Evans masterclass and Haumole Olakau'atu bombardment as they sent the Panthers last.

Reminder that this is a ref free zone. Manly were the better team on the night. It's as simple as that.

Tom Trbojevic, who was great on return, is one of many who will enjoy the bye this weekend. He overcame a cork to put in a brilliant shift.

9. Wests Tigers (12)

The Tigers are back in the winner's circle and suddenly the off-field drama looks very much in the rear vision mirror.

Lachlan Galvin was very good on his return to first grade but Terrell May was the man, again, in the middle for the home side.

The Tigers and the Dragons headline Saturday night action in Magic Round. This game could be anything!

10. The Dolphins (9)

The Phins started Sunday afternoon's clash with the Raiders on phire but ultimately phaltered! Ahh, you see what I did there? Oh if you don't laugh you cry.

That second half would have brought plenty of Dolphins fans to tears and they threw away a massive lead to fall to Ricky's Raiders.

The Dolphins will have a monster home ground advantage as they host the Knights on Friday night. They're undoubtedly the headline act and heavy favourites.

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (7)

To say the Dragons let their fans down on Anzac Day is a massive understatement.

The Roosters middles walked over the Red V counterparts which meant the Dragons halves had zero time to do, well anything. They were lucky not to cop 50.

A Saturday night game against the Dragons presents a brilliant chance to bounce back. I'm so excited for the beautiful rugby league chaos that awaits in this one.

12. South Sydney Rabbitohs (8)

The Bunnies brilliant start to the season is slipping further and further away.

They were brave yet never really threatened to beat the Storm. They fell to 0 wins from 20 attempts in the Victorian capital. That has to be some sort of record.

They've drawn the lucky barrier as they play the awful Knights on Saturday afternoon. Anything other than a win is a huge problem.

13. Sydney Roosters (16)

The Roosters were absolutely crowing on Anzac Day. If not for an awful effort last week, they'd have flown up the Rankings. Ahh, sorry!

Sandon Smith looked like prime Andrew Johns is tearing the Dragons to shreds in front of a massive crowd on Friday afternoon. James Tedesco may be playing himself back into an Origin jumper.

The Chooks "host" the Dolphins on Friday night in another piece of stupid fixture management. Whatever, the game should be awesome.

14. Penrith Panthers (10)

There's never been a better argument for Power Rankings than the NRL table right now. No one in the world can convince me this side is the worst in the comp.

Byes, uneven draw and the fact we just know Penrith will come good, all mean I'd back them over any of the below teams.

That said, a loss to the Broncos this weekend really makes it tough. With Origin on the radar, the season is in serious danger of slipping away.

15. Parramatta Eels (15)

The Eels enjoyed a perfect weekend. Not only did they bank two points via the bye but their opponents this weekend went almost 90 minutes.

The Sharks, off a ridiculous short turnaround are on the agenda for the Eels this Friday night as both teams kick off Magic Round.

16. Gold Coast Titans (14)

For 40 minutes on Saturday evening it looked as though the Titans were title heavies. For the other 40 it looked like 13 blokes picked out of the crowd at random.

I type some variation of those words every weekend when it comes to the Titans. I can only imagine how frustrating it must be for their fans.

The Dogs will down a stack of talent but who knows what Titans will turn up on Sunday afternoon.

17. Newcastle Knights (17)

Another frustrating week for those in Knights colours this weekend.

On the plus side, they did manage to score two tries this weekend. Ponga went 2/2 off the tee. Those are low bars but that's Newcastle right now.

The Bunnies present their best chance of victory in a long time. A loss here and pressure on Adam O'Brien becomes an almighty blowtorch.