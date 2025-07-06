A Canterbury Bulldogs youngster could potentially be sidelined for the remainder of the current season after suffering a serious shoulder injury.

One of the many talented young outside backs coming through the club's pathways system, Danny Gabrael, has suffered an unfortunate setback that is unlikely to see him potentially make his first-grade debut in 2025.

Speaking on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould revealed that the train and triallist sustained a shoulder injury and could require surgery, which would keep him out anywhere between three to six months.

"Danny is in injury rehab at the moment and likely requires shoulder surgery...I will have an update this week," Gould said on the social media platform.

The older brother of Cronulla Sharks rising star Michael Gabrael, Danny, won the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final with the Bulldogs last year and has been playing in the NSW Cup as of late as he continues to develop.

A centre by trade, he has appeared in seven reserve-grade matches this season, scoring two tries, providing four try assists and making 11 tackle busts and four line-breaks - he had a stint on the sidelines between Round 3 and 10.