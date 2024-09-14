The Canterbury Bulldogs and Manly Sea Eagles both enter the finals off losing results, but one will still be alive come the end of Sunday afternoon's clash.

The NRL's second elimination final will be played on Sunday afternoon at Accor Stadium in Homebush, with kick-off set for 4:05pm (AEST).

This is Zero Tackle's guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

How to watch Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles, NRL elimination final on TV

Sunday's sudden death clash in the opening weekend of the finals will be broadcast on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

Channel 9s coverage will kick-off at 3pm (AEST), while Fox Sports' coverage will commence at 2:30pm (AEST).

To watch the coverage on Channel 9 - which is free to air - you'll need to tune into Channel 90 in high definition or 91 in standard definition. Channel 9 is available at Channel 100 through a Foxtel service. In some states, the game may be broadcast on a secondary channel and we suggest you check your local guides.

Fox Sports, on the other hand, will broadcast the game on Channel 502, with a Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package needed.

How to live stream Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles, NRL elimination final online

To live stream the game online, you'll be able to use either Channel 9 or Fox Sports coverage.

Fox Sports will have online coverage through Kayo Sports which you must have a subscription for, while Channel 9 will have a live stream available through 9Now, which is free to use once registered with a valid email address.

Key game information: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles, NRL elimination final

Kick-off: Sunday, September 15, 4:05pm (AEST)

Venue: Accor Stadium, Homebush

TV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League

Online: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports

Betting: Sea Eagles $1.85, Bulldogs $1.95

Teams

Canterbury Bulldogs

1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon

Interchange: 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Kurtis Morrin 16. Harry Hayes 17. Josh Curran 19. Blake Taaffe 20. Lipoi Hopoi

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Tommy Talau 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Matthew Lodge 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Karl Lawton 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Ben Trbojevic 15. Josh Aloiai 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Nathan Brown 18. Clayton Faulalo 20. Toafofoa Sipley