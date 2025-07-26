After poaching several young talents from rival clubs, the Canterbury Bulldogs have lost two of the best young and under-18s halfbacks in rugby league to a Queensland side.\r\n\r\nOver the past few months, the Bulldogs have made several pathway signings as they look towards the future, headlined by the arrival of Finau Latu and Michael Nassar.\r\n\r\nThey have also signed Aaymon Fitzgibbon (the son of Craig Fitzgibbon) and Baxter Warner (the nephew of Jack Elsegood) recently from the Dragons and Roosters.\r\n\r\nIn doing so, the Belmore-based side have lost two promising playmakers in Laurie Daley Cup halves partners Rielly Laverty and Toby Batten, who have made the switch to Queensland.\r\n\r\nMembers of the New South Wales Combined High Schools (NSW CHS) team that competed at the 2025 Under-18s ASSRL National Championships and the 2025 Under-18s Country side, the duo have both linked up with The Dolphins.\r\n\r\nA part of the Bulldogs' pathways since 2023, Laverty is an extremely talented five-eighth and isn't afraid to take on the line, while Batten was named at halfback in the 2025 Australian Schoolboys squad.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen I was told I made Country, my heart sang as I've worked so hard over the last couple months,\u201d Laverty told NOTA earlier this year after making the Under-18s Country team.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt's been a big building stage for me.\r\n\r\n"I had a goal at the start of the Laurie Daley season to make Country, and doing this has been huge and it gives me exposure to a higher level of footy against the best players.\u201d