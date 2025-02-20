The injury woes at the Canterbury Bulldogs have continued with yet another player of their Top 30 roster suffering an injury.

Speaking on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould confirmed that young, promising halfback Mitchell Woods sustained a hamstring injury during January after he was a notable absence in their two pre-season matches to begin the season.

It is unknown when Woods is set to return to the field but it is likely that the club won't force him back sooner than expected as they remain "ultra conservative" over his condition.

"Suffered a hamstring injury in January...His second such injury of the summer...Giving him extra rehab time this time around...Being ultra conservative...No hurry with Mitchell," Gould wrote.

Born in 2006, Woods has already had a storied career as he attempts to make his NRL debut in the next few seasons.

Captaining the Bulldogs to the Harold Matthews Cup title in 2023, he helped guide them to the SG Ball Cup Grand Final earlier this year before falling to the St George Dragons 40-18.

He was previously a member of the Sydney Swans Academy, selected into the U16s All-Australian line-up, a Junior Blues representative and part of the Australian U16s development squad in rugby union alongside fellow future NRL stars Alex Conti, Casey McLean and Zach Fittler.

RELATED >> Mitchell Woods reveals decision behind choosing NRL over other codes

"I was always tossing and turning, but I always loved rugby league," Woods told Zero Tackle.

"It's all I've watched, it's all I bled, so I'd say it was always rugby league in the end."

Gould also revealed that Jake Turpin is "nearly ready to go" and will soon return to the field after he underwent a shoulder reconstruction at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

A reliable hooker, Turpin made four appearances for the Bulldogs last season after joining the club following stints with the Sydney Roosters (2023) and Brisbane Broncos (2018-22).

The news surrounding Woods and Turpin comes after it was confirmed on Tuesday that outside backs Enari Tuala and Jacob Kiraz will miss the start of the 2025 NRL season, while

back-rower Sitili Tupouniua will still be out for a month and will hopefully be available for Round 2.