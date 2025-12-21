The Canberra Raiders took out the minor premiership in 2025, but that was quickly deflated by their straight sets exit from the finals series.
The men from the nation's capital had, frankly, an extraordinary season given where the majority of pundits had them pre-season.
That, maybe, shouldn't be a surprise. The Raiders have pulled off feats like that on more than one occasion over the years under the coaching of Ricky Stuart, who bleeds green himself.
But the Raiders owed so much of their 2025 campaign to Jamal Fogarty's leadership, and there were questions - legitimate ones it should be added - over whether they overperformed.
We aren't here to make a judgment on that today, but in this series, we are unpacking the big team list selection questions which could shape 2026 for each team.
There is no shortage of major ones for the green machine, even though much of the side looks as if it will pick itself for the season ahead.
Who starts at halfback?
This is maybe one of the biggest selection questions anywhere in the NRL heading into the new year.
The Raiders originally signed Coby Black for 2027, but have since generated an early release for the youngster from the Brisbane Broncos.
That sets up a two-way race for the number seven jumper. Black against Ethan Sanders, who has struggled to live up to his hype playing reserve grade.
The argument could be made that Brisbane releasing Black and instead signing Jonah Pezet means they had concerns about Black too, but he has long been rated as a likely future star.
Sanders has too, but the number seven jumper is going to be fiercely contested in Canberra.
Whichever way Stuart goes, he can't chop and change. He must pick and stick.
That in itself will be tough given the enormous influence of Fogarty throughout 2025. The Raiders will need to acknowledge neither Black nor Sanders are going to be that, but the pressure will be relentless.