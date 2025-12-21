The Canberra Raiders took out the minor premiership in 2025, but that was quickly deflated by their straight sets exit from the finals series.

The men from the nation's capital had, frankly, an extraordinary season given where the majority of pundits had them pre-season.

That, maybe, shouldn't be a surprise. The Raiders have pulled off feats like that on more than one occasion over the years under the coaching of Ricky Stuart, who bleeds green himself.

But the Raiders owed so much of their 2025 campaign to Jamal Fogarty's leadership, and there were questions - legitimate ones it should be added - over whether they overperformed.

We aren't here to make a judgment on that today, but in this series, we are unpacking the big team list selection questions which could shape 2026 for each team.

There is no shortage of major ones for the green machine, even though much of the side looks as if it will pick itself for the season ahead.