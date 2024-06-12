The Canberra Raiders have confirmed they have re-signed young second-rower Trey Mooney until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Mooney has been a standout performer this NRL season, playing in all seven matches since his return in round six and has developed into an impactful player for the Raiders and is excited about what lies ahead at such a young age.

“I'm happy to extend my time here. This is a family club and something I want to be a part of going forward,” Mooney said to Raiders Media.

“I've spent some time behind a lot of good forwards here. Hopefully, I'm making my mark slowly and still fighting for a spot and I'm just happy to be playing consistent footy at the moment.”

This year's season has been an important stage for his development in the NRL, and he has been able to learn from the experienced forwards in the club, Josh Papali'i and Joseph Tapine.

“Papa (Papalii) and Taps (Tapine) have been massive for my development as a player here, so just being able to learn off them, pick their brains to see what they do as a middle forward has been awesome.”

Raiders NRL Recruitment Manager Joel Carbone stated that Mooney is another example of a player the club has developed and provided an opportunity to.

“Trey has had the chance to come through our pathway system and build into his career,” Carbone said.

“The Coaches have done a wonderful job preparing him for the transition from a pathway player to the NRL and have continued to give him the tools and time to best utilise his talent.”

Trey Mooney has played 12 games in the NRL and had his debut for the Raiders in 2022.