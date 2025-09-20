Hours away from taking on the Cronulla Sharks in the second week of the 2025 NRL Finals series, the Canberra Raiders have suffered a massive blow with a star player being ruled out of the contest.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning by the club, five-eighth Ethan Strange has been ruled out of the clash due to illness.

Utility Simi Sasagi has been named to take his spot in the halves alongside Jamal Fogarty, while Matty Nicholson will enter the line-up and come off the interchange bench.

One of the best players for the Raiders this season, Strange has scored six tries in his past four matches and provided a lethal combination with Fogarty, which saw them claim the Minor Premiership.

Providing 12 try assists and eight line-break assists this season, his absence will need to see the likes of Kaeo Weekes stand up and deliver if the Green Machine are any hope of progressing through to the Preliminary Final next week against the Melbourne Storm.