The Penrith Panthers have been the NRL's dominant force, winning four consecutive premierships from 2021 to 2024.

However, with success comes inevitable change, and Penrith now faces the challenge of moving forward without key stars Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris.

Luai, who formed a formidable partnership with Nathan Cleary in the halves, has been central to the Panthers' attack, orchestrating plays and combining seamlessly with Cleary to deliver four premierships.

His departure to the Wests Tigers leaves a significant void in the team, with questions arising about how the Panthers will adjust without one-half of their iconic duo.

Similarly, the loss of James Fisher-Harris, the anchor of Penrith's forward pack, presents another major challenge.

Known for his physicality and work rate, Fisher-Harris was a cornerstone of the Panthers' dominance, and his absence will test the resilience of the club's pack.

Sunia Turuva, a try-scorer machine who will also join Luai at the Tigers, adds to the list of departures.

Despite these significant losses, Penrith has proven in the past that they can adapt and thrive.

The departures of stars like Api Koroisau, Matt Burton, and Viliame Kikau in previous years did little to slow the team's momentum, thanks to their development system and depth of talent.

Penrith's foundation remains solid, with core players Dylan Edwards, Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo, and Brian To'o still at the helm. These players have been integral to the Panthers' success and will lead the way as the club transitions into a new era.

For the 2025 season, some positional changes are expected. Blaize Talagi is likely to get the first shot at five-eighth to replace Luai, while Lindsay Smith could step into the front-row role vacated by Fisher-Harris.

The addition of Isaiah Papali'i provides another option in the back row, bringing experience and versatility to the squad.

The Panthers' success has been built on their ability to develop and nurture talent, and 2025 will test that system once again.

Ivan Cleary, now tasked with forming new combinations and maintaining the club's winning culture, faces one of his biggest challenges as head coach.

While questions remain about how Penrith will adapt to these changes, their track record of overcoming key player losses and continuing to perform at the highest level makes them a formidable force heading into the new season.

With the likes of Nathan Cleary leading the charge, the Panthers remain one of the favourites to reach yet another grand final and potentially claim a fifth consecutive premiership.

As the Panthers evolve, their ability to stay at the top of the competition despite significant changes will cement their legacy as one of the greatest dynasties in NRL history.