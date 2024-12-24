The Sharks are likely holding 2025's signing of the year in Addin Fonua-Blake and captain Cameron McInnes isn't holding back on what it means for the club.

After a stellar year with the Warriors and Tonga, Fonua-Blake will call the Shire home from 2025-2028, bringing barnstorming runs and relentless work ethic to a team that is breathlessly close to realising their second-ever premiership.

McInnes has dubbed him the key to unlocking Cronulla's premiership ambitions.

“He is the elite, probably the No.1 front-rower in the game the last couple years—100 per cent he is that missing piece,” McInnes said.

The Sharks came agonisingly close to a Grand Final berth last season, falling short in the third week of the finals against the ever-dominant Penrith Panthers.

With Fonua-Blake now in their pack, they're determined to go one better.

But McInnes is quick to emphasise that this isn't just a plug-and-play situation.

“We all have a job to do as well because you can't just throw him in and go, yeah, he's a missing piece," he said.

"He's been in a system at Warriors and at Tonga where he thrives in that system, so we need to make sure that probably we have to change the way we play for him. It's not for him to fit into us. It's for him to take us to another level."

For Fonua-Blake, the hype is just noise. Known for his no-nonsense approach, he's keeping his focus on the task at hand: delivering on the field.

“I've heard a bit of talk like that, but I'll just kind of keep my head on my shoulders, you know, keep working hard. This game, it's a funny game. Nothing comes easy.”

Cronulla has been a model of consistency in recent years, making finals appearances a habit, but the premiership remains the ultimate goal.

Fonua-Blake is ready to play his part in breaking the drought.

“It's a team that's always entrenched into the finals. I'm just looking to help them take the next step,” he said.

Having watched the Sharks compete deep into the finals year after year, Fonua-Blake admitted to feeling envious from afar.

“The team being on the cusp every year, it's something that you get a bit jealous of watching the finals. Given the roster that the boys have here and the quality of talent that they have here, it's a bit of a no-brainer to come down.”

While excited about the Sharks' prospects, McInnes, in his 11th NRL season, also acknowledged the challenge ahead, with competition in the NRL showing no signs of easing.

“Other teams are going to improve. There's obviously a couple that in the grand final that I can't see them taking a backward step either, so it's only gonna get tougher.”

The Sharks' pack will now feature a mix of experienced campaigners and rising stars, but the presence of Fonua-Blake offers a new dimension.

His ability to dominate the middle third of the field and lay a platform for Cronulla's electric backline is set to make waves.