As Brad Fittler has departed the head coaching role at the NSW Blues there is reportedly a campaign to reinstate his former teammate Laurie Daley in the coaching role.

The coach of the NSW Blues from 2013 to 2017 with a 40 per cent winning rate, Daley reportedly has strong allies behind the scenes who are aiming to get him the head coaching job once again.

However, the Herald has reported that the former Raiders playmaker will not chase the role and has already said he is not interested in the position. However, as seen many times in the game of rugby league, this could easily change.

Unfortunately, when Daley was in charge, it was in the middle of Queensland's incredible run of 11 series wins in 12 years, which included several future Immortals such as Billy Slater, Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Johnathan Thurston, Darren Lockyer and Greg Inglis.

“I've not had a discussion with Laurie, but I'd be surprised if he wants to do it,” NSWRL Chairman Paul Conlon told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“But I don't know. I do know that we had half-a-dozen people wanting the job straight after Brad resigned – something I'm sad about as he did so much for the organisation. I do have all the respect and time for Laurie, but I don't have more to say than that.

“What is clear is that NRL coaches won't be excluded, as had been the case in the past, opening the way for the likes of Ricky Stuart, Craig Bellamy or Ivan Cleary if they want the job.