Melbourne Storm great Cameron Smith could play on in 2021.

Speaking to Fox Sports, the 411-gamer said he had not thought about giving the game away.

“I’m loving footy at the moment and while I’m doing that there is no thought of retirement,” Smith told Fox Sports.

“But things change and for me there will be a point throughout the year where I have the feeling of whether I am playing next year or not.

“The best thing about it is Craig’s (Bellamy) door is always open. I’ve had open discussions with him about my form and my position in the team, the role that I play and whether that is still relevant week to week. Whether it has changed or if he wants me to do something different.

“He is a pretty good judge and if he feels that this year is the right year to finish then he will let me know and if not he will leave me to my own devices.”

Smith previously admitted he considered hanging up the boots after his side’s preliminary final loss the Roosters last year.

“I guess it (retiring) seems genuine at the time,” Smith told The Daily Telegraph.

“Because you’re feeling such disappointment about the result and the way the season ended … you question if that’s the right decision to just finish there.

“We had such a good regular season where we finished minor premiers by three games – it was one of the better seasons any club has had in the history of the game – and to go out the way we did without firing a shot was really disappointing.”