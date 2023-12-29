NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has suggested the game will have clear direction around their next expansion outfit by the end of 2024.

The NRL's push to expand has been a constant talking point throughout 2023 after the Dolphins were successfully brought into the competition as the 17th team.

While the Redcliffe-based outfit missed the top eight, they were well and truly in the mix during the first part of the season and commerically were a major success.

The NRL's push for an 18th team is hardly a surprise given the inclusion of the Dolphins brought with it the return of the bye for the first time since prior to the Gold Coast Titans' arrival into the competition.

An 18th team will also provide extra TV content in a ninth game per week, something that the Dolphins on their own didn't bring.

Speaking to News Corp, Abdo revealed that by the end of 2024, the 18th team, as well as potentially a plan beyond that should be known. He also suggested further expansion for the women's game in preparations to take the NRLW to 12 teams. That competition will remain at 10 teams across a nine-round season in 2023.

"We want to keep growing," Abdo said.

"We want to keep growing sustainably. The Commission want and are engaged in growing both the men's and women's competition.

"By the end of 2024 we will know what it looks like for an 18th franchise and potentially beyond that.

"And going from 10 to 12 franchises in the women's competition."

The NRL reportedly have a Papua New Guinea-based bid as the favourites to become 18th team, and it was even reported some months ago that the team could have been announced by now.

It hasn't happened yet, with Papua New Guinea joined in the race to become Team 18 by a Perth-based bid, a likely New Zealand bid, and the North Sydney Bears working with either Perth or the Pacific Islands in an attempt to return to the competition.

More bids are likely out of the Brisbane region as well after the Dolphins beat out two other Brisbane-based entries to become the 18th team.

Timelines for the introduction of an 18th team are unclear, although it's believed the NRL may not jump before the end of the current TV deal which expires in 2027.

NRLW is likely to be the next expansion for 2025 to 12 teams, with the New Zealand Warriors likely to rejoin the competition as a matter of priority. Other teams, such as the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers, are believed to be interested in joining the competition as well.

The last expansion for the women's game came ahead of 2023 when the Canberra Raiders, North Queenslancd Cowboys, Cronulla Sharks and Wests Tigers all joined, taking the competition from six to ten teams.