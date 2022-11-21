Matt Burton's manager David Riolo has revealed that an approach has been made for the Canterbury Bulldogs, New South Wales Blues and Australian star to join the NFL combine.

Burton's kicking game is well noted as one of the best in the NRL, and has been utilised in the halves for the Bulldogs, as well as in the centres for Australia and New South Wales.

His high kicking has become one of the key points to watch for Canterbury each week, and speaking on The Bye Round podcast with James Graham, Riolo said it would be something down the track that would be considered, even if not right now.

“Look that is not on our radar at this stage, he has been approached by scouts, to do stuff like that (the NFL combine) and kick,” Riolo said.

“He could do it tomorrow the way he kicks a ball, but he wants to play footy and he is only young and has goals.

“Yep, it's something down the track, he can kick a ball."

The young gun only has a player option for the 2024 season with the Bulldogs and so is now able to sign with rival clubs, however, it has been indicated that he wants to stay with the Bulldogs long-term.

Burton, alongside the likes of Parramatta star duo Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown, are among the highest priorities on the NRL's free agency market with November 1 passing three weeks ago, and players off-contract at the end of 2023 now able to sign elsewhere.

“And he wants to help the Bulldogs revive from where they are, but there's a process to go through and I am not doing my job if I don't look what commercial opportunities there are for him," Riolo said.

“But for Bulldogs fans and faithful, unless it goes horribly askew there will be no reason, provided they can come up with his market value, which I can't see any reason why they wouldn't (sign a contract).

“We've had some really positive talks, it has been slower than normal because Matt's been away, we've had three or four conversations while he's been away and I told him I will ramp it up a bit and have a few things when he gets back."

Burton's contract value is set to skyrocket in his next deal, with some estimates suggesting he could earn as much as seven figures.