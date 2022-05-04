White-hot Rabbitohs forward Thomas Burgess is reportedly in conversations with rival clubs about a fresh deal for the 2023 season.

However, amidst rival interest, the Bunnies have commenced moves to keep the Englishman on his current agreement which is set to expire at the cessation of next year.

As reported last month, Burgess has drawn interest from several rivals about joining forces, but given the Dewsbury-born prop still has a season to run on his $700,000 deal at the Burrow.

Yet, despite suggestions that Souths were content for Burgess simply to see out his contract, recent comments from club football manager, Mark Ellison, indicate that their plans have been altered.

“Tom is going great and we want him to stay,” Ellison told Wide World of Sports.

“He has an option his way for 2024 so whatever happens, he will be with us for next season at least - and hopefully longer.”

Given Burgess' ameliorated form seen so far this season, Ellison's commitment to the Yorkshire is sure to see smiles from those clad in cardinal and myrtle.

Across his eight starts for Souths in 2022, the 25-time English international has produced averages of 117 run metres and 26 tackles, as well as crossing the chalk for a four-pointer in the Rabbits' Roun 8 win over Manly.

The length of any prospective extension is yet to be determined, but as the Bunnies have lost key personnel in Adam Reynolds and Dane Gagai when offering one-year deals across the past 12 months, a more protracted agreement appears likely.

Burgess and South Sydney will continue their quest to recapture their 2021 form when they face the Broncos at Accor Stadium on Thursday night.