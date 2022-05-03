The oldest rivalry in rugby league is set to be restoked with the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs set to go toe-to-toe once more, except this time the battle lines have been drawn off the field.

Although the pair's Round 25 clash this season is set to take place at the soon-to-be-opened, $600 million Sydney Football Stadium, it is the prospect of subsequent fixtures at the venue that has seen the flames fueled.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, the Roosters' influential administrative brass are set to commence talks to bar the Bunnies from using the venue for home games from 2023 onwards.

The Chooks' blueprints are set to include initial conversations with the SCG Trust about bolting the doors to their bitter enemy, and, if unsuccessful at this level, meetings with the NSW Government are expected to be held.

While Souths currently hold a deal to remain at Accor Stadium in Sydney's west until the cessation of the 2030 season, this agreement was made when the then Berejiklian-led government committed to large-scale upgrades to the former Olympic host stadium.

Given this inability to deliver, the Redfern-based club is said to be looking to vacate both the deal and the venue and make their way back across the CBD for the first time since 2005.

Though the Rabbits may have grounds to join the Chooks at the SCG adjacent ground, the latter is said to be sour about their 'johnny-come-lately' rivals walking in without effort next season.

Embed from Getty Images

The Roosters have claimed that their efforts in playing games at the cricket ground and conducting business in demountable buildings allowed for the rebuild to run smoothly.

“If Souths are allowed back then the Trust and Government will face a massive and relentless nightmare called Nick Politis,” a club source told Dean Ritchie of The Daily Telegraph.

“It would be preposterous if Souths went there. We have invested money, time and intellect into the stadium.”

Sydney and South Sydney's Round 25 battle at the new Sydney Football Stadium is scheduled to kick-off at 7:55pm (AEST) on Friday, September 2.