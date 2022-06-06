Former South Sydney captain Sam Burgess has hinted "there’s a couple of things in the pipeline" in regards to his coaching career, potentially flagging his return to the NRL landscape.

This week, the Englishman was spotted alongside NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler ahead of Wednesday's Origin opener, reuniting with his close mate and Greg Alexander in Sydney.

Burgess, who has taken on senior coaching duties with Russell Crowe's Orara Valley Axemen in Coffs Harbour, has continued to build his coaching CV since medically retiring from rugby league in 2019.

Life as a coach is beginning to bear fruit for the 33-year-old, particularly on a personal level as he continued to develop and hone his craft as a coach of the Axemen.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Burgess made note of potentially expanding his coaching range in the near future while expressing love for the new chapter in his career.

“There’s a couple of things in the pipeline. I’ve got a couple of decisions to make about what’s best for my development so we’ll see how we go,” Burgess said.

“[Coaching Orara Valley] is the best thing I’ve done and I’m out of the headlines. I’ve made mistakes without [the scrutiny].

“I’ve been great friends with Freddy for the last 10 or 12 years and he just reached out.

“By chance, I was in town. I miss the high-pressure environment as well, and it was good to be around here and feel the intensity.”

Burgess' comments come days after Fox Sports revealed Dolphins coach and former mentor to Burgess, Wayne Bennett, made a trip to watch Orra Valley in what might've acted as a potential recruitment swoop for the coaching great.

Bennett has begun to piece together pieces of the Dolphins' squad for their inaugural season in the NRL, and may see Burgess as a fitting addition to his coaching department.

Burgess would bring over 300 games of NRL, Super League and international experience to the league's newest club, with his former teammate Damien Cook backing the Clive Churchill medallist's prospects of being a formidable senior coach.

“I’ve got no doubt he’s going to be a coach one day - and a very good coach," Cook said.

“He’s someone who as a captain, I was very lucky to play under, and as a coach he’s someone you’d want to play for.

“I think whenever that times comes - I know he’s doing a good job up there at Coffs Harbour at the moment - he’s going to make a good coach one day.”