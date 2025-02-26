Sam Burgess is on his way to Las Vegas, securing his US visa in time to coach Warrington in their Super League showdown against Wigan.

After an anxious wait, Burgess boarded a flight on Wednesday morning (local time) following a last-minute approval, putting an end to concerns that he could miss the high-profile clash.

The visa holdup had left the Warrington coach stranded in the UK while his team arrived in the US on Monday.

Burgess had traveled to London and stayed near the airport to fast-track the process, with Warrington officials working behind the scenes to ensure a positive outcome.

Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick admitted there were moments of doubt but praised the US embassy for facilitating the approval just in time.

"We were always confident that he was going to get it over the line," Fitzpatrick said, speaking with Newscorp.

"There were a couple of roadblocks, hurdles along the way which had it in doubt at stages. I just want to thank the US embassy and the relevant authorities for helping to make this happen."

The timing is crucial, with Warrington's most significant training session set for Thursday ahead of Saturday's game.

Fitzpatrick acknowledged that missing Burgess would have been a blow, not just for the team but for the broader promotion of rugby league in the US.

"Sam's been such a big part of this event, leading up to it in terms of promoting it, supporting it. It would have been a shame if he wasn't able to get out here and realise and experience it," Fitzpatrick said.

"It would have been a loss for the team as well. No doubt about that - he is a big presence and the head coach."

Burgess was a key promotional asset for the NRL's Vegas event. His arrival is a boost for both Warrington and the broader push to grow the game in the US.

"Obviously he needs to get through the customs on this side, but we're hoping that should be straightforward," Fitzpatrick added.