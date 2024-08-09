A former teammate of Carter Gordon's at the now-extinct Melbourne Rebels, Canterbury Bulldogs winger Jeral Skelton has backed the cross-code star to succeed in the NRL.

Not playing a single minute of rugby league during his youth, Gordon made the surprising decision earlier this year to leave the 15-man code to take up a two-year contract with the Gold Coast Titans under coach Des Hasler.

The decision to swap codes follows the closure of the Melbourne Rebels from the Super Rugby competition, and he admittingly has always wanted to challenge himself in the NRL.

Speaking to Zero Tackle about his former teammate, Jeral Skelton discussed what fans should expect from the ex-Wallaby and backed him "to kill it in rugby league".

"I was very close with Carter Gordon. I played with him at Rebels (and) very talented player," Skelton told Zero Tackle when asked about the Gold Coast Titans newest recruit.

"I think he's going to kill it in rugby league. The way he plays, his footy IQ is outstanding, so he's going to go really well.

"If he has the right crowd around him, he'll do well, but I'm backing Carter Gordon.

"He's just very talented like kicking game is very good. He's a very good defender and attacker, so I think he's going to bring a lot of skills to the rugby league game.

"I'm really stoked for him and excited to see how it goes."

Failing to be selected for the Wallabies in their recent matches against Wales and Georgia, Gordon was granted permission by Rugby Australia to make an early switch to the 13-man code and made his reserve-grade debut a couple of weeks ago in the centres.

Playing for the Tweed Seagulls in the QLD Cup, Gordon got off to the best possible start in his debut match, scoring a try, making 137 running metres and one line-break and providing one try assist.

Showing glimpses that he could be the future of the Titans' halves woes, he will have to contend with the likes of Tanah Boyd, Thomas Weaver, AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell and Kieran Foran next season.