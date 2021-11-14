Incoming Bulldog John Asiata has reportedly told Canterbury to count him out of their plans for the 2022 season due to his stern stance against receiving any form of Covid vaccination.

Although the 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Dogs in mid-September, his desire to remain unimmunised has meant that the entirety of this contract is now bound for the shredder.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the former Cowboy and Bronco is just one of 15 players that are yet to receive their first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine.

But as the forward's views remain the most staunchly opposed to the jab from this collective, Asiata will lose the ability to earn the $180,000 previously owed to him across the course of next season.

While this may place the New South Welshman's bottom line under duress, Asiata's decision to opt-out has had the opposite effect for the salary cap squeed Bulldogs.

Despite it not yet being known whether these recouped funds will remain idle or be used on a collar for another new Dog, Dave Riccio of The Daily Telegraph held the view that it was likely the latter.

Given Asiata's prowess within the forward pack, Trent Barrett's side are sure to be looking for an option to run straight in a blue and white jersey next season.

However, should the Dogs' recruiting team wish to use only Asiata's funds to find his 'like for like' replacement, they enter the market with little more to offer than the league minimum of $120,000.

At the time of writing, it is not yet known who Canterbury have in their crosshairs ahead of the club's playing stocks reconvening for pre-season next week.