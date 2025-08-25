Utility back Blake Taaffe has agreed to a new contract which will not only see him depart the Canterbury Bulldogs or the NRL.

One of five members of the Bulldogs squad that are off-contract at the end of the season, Taaffe has only made two first-grade appearances this season, predominantly being used in the NSW Cup before going down with injury.

Failing to cement a regular spot in the club's NRL line-up since he arrived from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, he has continually been used as an 18th or 19th man and only made 12 NRL appearances for the club.

Failing to find a new deal with the Bulldogs, Taaffe has decided to leave the NRL competition after agreeing to a three-year contract to join the Castleford Tigers in the Super League.

“I spoke with Chris Chester and he told me where the club was heading and the plans, I said straight away that I was keen and wanted to be a part of it," Taaffe said.

"I'm really keen to see what we are building over the next few years and I'm just really excited to get over there and get stuck into it with the boys.”

The move to Castleford comes following a two-season stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs, in which he was poised to be their long-term fullback at the time, but lost his position to Connor Tracey, who hasn't looked back and made the No.1 jersey his own.

In May, he revealed to Zero Tackle that although his ideal decision was to remain at Belmore, he understood that rugby league is a business and his tenure in the Blue and White was coming to a close.

“I'm delighted to get Blake over the line for the next 3 years," Castleford Director of Rugby Chris Chester added.

"It's another significant signing for the club and he will play a huge part of rebuild in 2026.

"Blake is a player that possesses lightning speed and someone who can play in the halves and at full back. Blake is one of a handful of signings we expect to announce in the coming weeks”