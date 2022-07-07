The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly revealed that they’ve hastily offered a deal to former Australian Rugby Sevens Star Jeral Skelton.

As revealed by The Mole for Wide World of Sports, Bulldogs scouts were so impressed with the highlight reel of the former Melbourne Rebels and Australian Sevens big man that they offered him a trial contract immediately.

Skelton could be named for the Bulldogs’ NSW Cup side as early as next week. The lower-grade outfit is currently third in the standings, just two points behind the ladder-leading Penrith Panthers.

The giant 23-year-old is surprisingly agile considering his frame, and should he find early success in the lower grades he’ll offer a timely boost to a shrinking Bulldogs NRL pack that is under significant strain due to injuries and upcoming departures.

Though they gain Ryan Sutton from Canberra and Viliame Kikau from Penrith next year, it is hoped Skelton can offer a more immediate solution to a growing problem at the club.

Already-injured big man Jack Hetherington is out for the remainder of the season before he goes to the Newcastle Knights, while former NSW Origin prop Paul Vaughan is going to Super League side Warrington Wolves at the end of 2022.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner has only recently returned from over 12 months on the sidelines and is off-contract, while English import Luke Thompson is out indefinitely with lingering concussion symptoms and has been dealing with personal matters back home.

Young gun Billy Tiskrikas is ruled out for the year with a knee injury and Ava Seumanufagai is out with a calf injury until the final weeks of the campaign. Then there's Tevita Pangai Jnr’s unique foot ailment - set to keep him out for anywhere from 4-6 weeks.

While it remains to be seen how the addition of Skelton pays off on the field, the Bulldogs have been moving away from the early-season chaos that engulfed the club and saw Trent Barrett sacked, winning two of their past three games and moving two points clear of the bottom of the table under Mick Potter.