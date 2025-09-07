The Canterbury Bulldogs have nailed their recruitment in recent years, and it seems their retention is set to showcase the same level of success.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Belmore-based club is set to pull off a major coup, extending arguably the most important member of their squad.

NSW Blues centre and Bulldogs captain, Stephen Crichton, is gearing up to sign a $5 million extension with the club, which will see him remain in the blue and white until 2030.

The deal will see ‘Critta' earn roughly $1 million a season, with a major pay increase to his current deal in 2026 and 2027.

Crichton has been pivotal to the Bulldogs' success, and with the star skipper widely regarded as the best centre in the game, it was only a matter of time before the Dogs moved to lock him up.

He won't be the only man in Belmore earning a hefty contract extension, as it's also been reported that the club are keen on securing fullback Connor Tracey long-term.

Tracey has been electric for the Dogs in the No. 1 jumper, overcoming injury and adversity to secure his role in the side.

Head coach Cameron Ciraldo will follow in both stars' footsteps, with a fresh extension set to be inked with the club, which will take him through to 2030, aligning with Crichton's deal.