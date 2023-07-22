Travelling down to Penrith on Sunday, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs' chances to win just got exponentially worse as international duo Josh Addo-Carr and Viliame Kikau have been ruled out of the clash.

After being named to the team on Tuesday afternoon, the game against the Panthers was earmarked as Kikau's return game from injury and his first against his former club.

The Fijian international second rower has been on the sideline since the middle of April after enduring a pec injury.

It is understood that he was unable to clear strength and contact training drills at the club's final training session on Saturday Morning, per AAP.

NSW Blues winger Josh Addo-Carr will also miss the game after not fully recovering from a hamstring injury- an injury he has battled since Game 3 of State of Origin.

There have also been reports that hooker Reed Mahoney is in doubt for the game. The Mole from Wide World of Sports reported this on his Twitter page earlier today after Kikau and Addo-Carr were officially ruled out of the Panthers clash.