A scintillating first-half masterclass from the Penrith Panthers has seen them move one step closer to claiming a historic fifth consecutive premiership as the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have exited the 2025 NRL Finals in straight sets.

En route to setting up a rematch of the 2023 Grand Final with the Brisbane Broncos, the Panthers managed to produce an all-time finals series performance, which saw them score 36 points in the opening 40 minutes.

Clinching their 14th consecutive finals victory, Paul Alamoti led the charge against his former team with a hat-trick, five line-breaks, one try assist and over 200 running metres.

Unwanted by the Bulldogs, the former Australia Schoolboy departed the Bulldogs at the end of the 2023 season despite playing 19 matches for them that year and previously being touted as a future star of the club's back-line.

Meanwhile, fellow winger Brian To'o also ran for more than 200 metres and crossed for a double, which included taking an intercept and co-captain Nathan Cleary produced another star-studded display in the number seven jersey.

Interchange forwards Isaiah Papali'i and Liam Henry would also get their name on the scoresheet.

While everything seemed to turn to gold for the Panthers during most stages of the match, the club will be sweating on the availability of utility playmaker Brad Schneider, centre Casey McLean and representative back-rower Liam Martin for next week's preliminary final.

Schneider was placed on report for a dangerous tackle in the 65th minute on Sitili Tupouniua and McLean was taken from the field with 20 minutes to go after suffering a minor shoulder knock in the opening minutes of the match.

However, the most significant potential loss could be Australian and New South Wales back-rower Liam Martin, who departed the field in the final seven minutes of the clash and went straight down the tunnel.

If unavailable, Daine Laurie, Luke Sommerton, Luron Patea and Matthew Eisenhuth loom as potential replacements.

Down by 32 points at one stage in front of 56,872 fans, the Bulldogs tried to produce a late comeback in the second half with tries to Bronson Xerri, Jacob Kiraz and Jacob Preston, but it was too little too late for the Blues and Whites.

Missing over 50 tackles, they were limited in making try-scoring opportunities, but Lachlan Galvin had three try assists and a try in what can be seen as a positive heading forward into the future.

Meanwhile, in their final match for the Bulldogs, duo Toby Sexton and Reed Mahoney failed to get involved in the club's new-look spine combination.

As the Panthers now turn their attention to the Brisbane Broncos in a rematch of the 2023 NRL Grand Final, more questions are set to emerge on what went wrong for the Bulldogs.

On top of the table as late as Round 16, the Belmore-based side ends their season by losing five of their past six matches, with the only win coming against a second-tier Panthers side that created records for being the most inexperienced line-up of the NRL era.

While they were without the back-line trio of Enari Tuala, Marcelo Montoya and captain Stephen Crichton due to injury, the loss has fueled speculation that their roster can't be considered a premiership contender.

Only welcoming Leo Thompson next season from the Newcastle Knights, Cameron Ciraldo will need his spine to stand up and deliver in big moments in 2026 - something that hasn't occurred since the arrival of Lachlan Galvin and Bailey Hayward being shifted into the hooker role - if they are able to claim their first premiership since 2004.

Match Summary

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 26 (Tries: Bronson Xerri, Jacob Kiraz, Jacob Preston, Lachlan Galvin; Conversions: Matt Burton 4; Penalty Goal: Matt Burton) defeated by Penrith Panthers 46 (Tries: Paul Alamoti 3, Brian To'o 2, Isaiah Papali'i, Liam Henry, Nathan Cleary; Goals: Nathan Cleary 7)