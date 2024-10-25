The Canterbury Bulldogs board have reportedly hit winger Josh Addo-Carr with a show cause notice and are preparing to potentially terminate his contract.

Despite being contracted with the club until the end of the 2025 NRL season, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting Addo-Carr's recent off-field indiscretion - where he tested positive to a roadside drug test - had led the club's board to request a meeting with the star winger next week.

It's understood that at the meeting, Addo-Carr will need to show the board why he shouldn't be sacked for allegedly misleading officials and bringing the club into disrepute.

The incident - which took place just days out from the Bulldogs finals' return - took a number of dramatic twists, with director of football Phil Gould originally stating via his own social media that Addo-Carr had done nothing wrong.

It was then believed that Addo-Carr misled the club with alleged false information over the incident claiming an inconclusive test when in fact the roadside reading had been positive, before eventually withdrawing himself from the club's return to the NRL finals, where they came up short and were eliminated in Week 1 by the Manly Sea Eagles.

Addo-Carr, on his part, has denied ever taking an illcit substance, however, the second sample also returned a positive reading a week after the incident.

The Bulldogs have since allowed the winger and his manager to explore his options elsewhere, but he has been unable to land a deal for 2025 despite being in talks with multiple clubs as he looks to shuffle his reported $550,000 per year price tag out of Belmore.

It's understood that those within the Bulldogs power positions, offended by Addo-Carr's original treatment of the issue and left to ponder whether he fits in at the Bulldogs, have run out of patience and have now called the meeting to determine whether he will remain with the club when players return to pre-season in the coming weeks.

Addo-Carr will begin 2025 at whichever club he plays for suspended for four games after he accepted that and a $15,000 fine from the NRL as his sanction from the game.