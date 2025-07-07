We are almost there!

With the completion of Round 18 ends the major Origin-effected rounds, with only one more round of footy set to feel the Origin hangover.

What a round 18 it was too.

Four of the five games were won by a converted try or less, including a Friday night thriller! The game could very well define the season for the Broncos.

Elsewhere we saw the NRLW kick off, the NSW Cup hit peak form and lots more.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 18:

1. If you had told me that the team sitting top of the table following Origin Two would move on from two members of their spine, I'd have called you crazy! That is exactly what the Dogs have done having said goodbye to both Toby Sexton and Reed Mahoney in the past week. I just don't get it.

2. A lot has been made of Lachlan Galvin's arrival (more on that in a minute), but this past Friday night we saw wingers shifted, centres swapped, and the star five-eight moved to centre to accommodate Galvin's shift into the halves. If this was a side running 10th, that is par for the course. They were second heading into this round. Second!

3. That said, if the Bulldogs hold on and beat the Broncos, as they looked as though they would do for a long time, Cameron Ciraldo is carried off the field in celebration. The fact that they lost late sees Ciraldo dragged by everyone with a keyboard, including the Dogs fan base. This game is a game of the smallest of margins. He has to cop that.

4. A lot has been made of singling out players for attacks. I have to admit I wasn't a huge fan of the infamous poll posted by a (very) senior journalist. That said, Lachlan Galvin has put himself in the firing line all season due to the actions of both himself and his manager. It's all part of it. Kyle Flanagan, I feel, is a different story. He has been targeted purely as he's the coach's son. Again, though, he has a top cop.

5. I do have to say, and bring on the hate ... it only appears to be "bullying" to fans when it's a player from your own team being targeted. I saw big accounts rush to the defence of Lachlan Galvin this past weekend. Dogs fans of course. The same accounts were actively dragging Nicho Hynes through the mud in a big way. Those same accounts were hammering Kyle Flanagan. Hmm.

6. There are reports that there is a major push to appoint Wayne Bennett as the Kangaroos coach moving forward. I hate this idea. Bennett, a legendary coach, is now 75 years of age and hasn't overseen any degree of success for many, many years. Cameron Smith can realistically coach the Kangaroos for the next 20 years. Just appoint him already.

7. There was a call to hand Mark Nawaqanitawase a Kangaroos jumper for the end of season Ashes tour. I understand it, he's an attacking genius, but his defence is suspect and he's less than stellar under the high ball. I think too many people look at Supercoach scores when making these grand statements.

8. Relating to the above, I expect to see a few players who otherwise would have made themselves unavailable for Kangaroos games suddenly put their hand up. The Ashes tour is probably the biggest honour right now for Australian internationals. The fact that the tour has been dormant for so long will surely make this a special occasion, and see plenty make the switch.

9. I have to say, I absolutely loved Benji Marshall's response to being asked about letting local juniors walk. For him to state they didn't let alone go due to the players not wanting to be there, sent the perfect message. Both Da Silva and Galvin are future stars but it's good to see the Tigers get serious and look at culture first. He may be the right guy after all.

10. If you're a rugby league fan, then a trip to Henson Park to watch the Newtown Jets needs to be on your list. This past Saturday saw the Jets host the North Sydney Bears in front of a massive crowd. Watching on from the hill is one of the greatest scenes our great game has to offer. I couldn't recommend it enough.

11. I can't believe some pundits are "shocked" at the fan reaction to Ezra Mam. Ok, sure, he has served the penalty the NRL deemed acceptable but that doesn't mean fans have to like it. Matt Lodge was boo'ed upon his return. Jack de Belin was boo'ed. Guess what? Neither are booed now. Mam has to ride it out and stop playing into it.

12. Seeing a fair few "yeah but so and so is injured" coming from fans, and coaches alike. I think at this point, in fact I know, that every team has significant injuries. That is why squads are 30 players deep and not 17. I understand the injury tolls, but it's not a blank excuse.

13. How about that first round of NRLW action? Seems it's just as difficult to tip as the NRL. The Sharks were beaten as huge favourites in the season opener while upstart Dogs upset Newcastle in their first ever game. The Broncos and Roosters were the only teams to win as heavy favourites. Good signs for a fun competition.

14. It is no coincidence that Tom Trbojevic's move to the centres has re-energised his Manly side. Ok, the opposition hasn't been world class but Turbo has looked a different player not having to get smashed at the back. Meanwhile Reuben Garrick has looked a million dollars on the wing and young Lehi Hopoate has been blistering at fullback. Seibold, mate, don't undo the change!

15. Shane Flanagan's comments that the club is chasing a "marquee halfback" raised some eyebrows. Daniel Atkinson is coming across from the Sharks, to play in the halves, while Kyle Flanagan is there. There's no doubt a Cherry-Evans type player would improve the squad but what is Dan Atkinson's role?

16. Tyrell Sloan is so magnificent with ball in hand, it must be so frustrating for Dragons fans. He is the perfect player if the NRL ever adopted an NFL-style attack/defence split. There are a few players like that in the competition. Exciting players too. Unfortunately for them, defence is also part of the game.

17. Lewis Dodd can't help but feel personally attacked by Wayne Bennett at this stage. Bennett would rather shift a second rower to centre and move that centre to five-eighth rather than give Dodd a crack at First Grade. The fact Dodd has one NRL start to his name despite the Bunnies' massive injury woes says it all.

18. That Naufahu Whyte sure is a real talent. He has been promising a lot for a fair while now but his breakout game against the Tigers should see him kick on to that next level. The Roosters have a good one there and a replacement for some of the big names who left the club recently.

19. You have to feel for Brandon Smith. A year off due to a serious knee injury only to return and suffer another serious knee injury! Our game can be so cruel at times.

20. After Wednesday night's Origin decider, I don't want to hear the word "Origin" for as long as possible. It'll be spectacular, I am sure, but every year it seems to drag the competition down further and further as a result.