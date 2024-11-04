The Bulldogs are on the hunt for a replacement following the sacking of winger Josh Addo-Carr.

Recent reports suggest that Enari Tuala was expected to sign a new deal with the Newcastle Knights until the Bulldogs swooped in.

Tuala has now agreed to a two-year contract with the Bulldogs, which is less than Addo-Carr's previous deal, making it a bargain for the club.

Addo-Carr was released from the Bulldogs last week under difficult circumstances, following a positive roadside drug test for cocaine just before the team was set to face Manly in the first preliminary final since 2016.

Tuala made his NRL debut with the Cowboys in 2017 and has since played 105 NRL games.

As a proven try-scorer, he has topped the try-scoring charts for the Knights in all five of his seasons.

At 26, Tuala brings valuable experience and versatility, capable of playing both wing and centre positions, making him a great addition to the Bulldogs' roster.

With Jeral Skelton and Addo-Carr leaving Canterbury, Tuala has a significant opportunity to secure a regular spot in the backline.

Josh Addo-Carr remains open to the player market with a hopeful move to a Sydney club on the horizon.