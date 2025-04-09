The Canterbury Bulldogs have suffered another injury blow with one of their young and up-and-coming forwards being sent to the hospital after a mishap at training.

Preparing for next week's Good Friday match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, rookie forward Harry Hayes is set to spend a minor stint on the sidelines.

According to 9News' Danny Weidler, Hayes suffered an ankle injury at training and was subsequently sent for scans, despite the club having the bye this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Debuting last season, Hayes has played 14 NRL matches for the Bulldogs and has appeared in all of the club's five games this season, coming off the interchange bench.

RELATED >> From setbacks to stardom: Harry Hayes' remarkable rise with the Bulldogs

The news surrounding Hayes - the grandson of former Bulldogs player Merv Hicks - coincides with reports that Fijian international Viliame Kikau is no certainty to be available for next week's Good Friday clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Matt Burton will make his return to the field, Kikau is still recovering from a Grade Two MCL tear and is being cautious about his knee.

This could potentially see him returning in Round 8 rather than next week.

“Me and Burto took the field last Sunday for our first run, I need to run again today [Tuesday], and we'll see how stable the knee is,” Kikau told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I still need to keep coming in to tick a few boxes. There really is no need to rush back because the boys have been playing well.