Bulldogs General Manager of Football Phill Gould has revealed that the club intends to name Reed Mahoney on the team list on Tuesday afternoon.

Originally intended to miss the game against his former club, Mahoney met the criteria for a seven-day stand down.

However, with the game being played on Monday, it creates an eight-day turnaround from their last game on Sunday.

"He has passed all the protocol to the point," Gould said via Twitter.

"Zero symptoms. No history of concussions or failed HIAs. It's up to the medical team now.

"He is booked into an independent neurologist this Friday for examination and approval."

Axed playmaker Kyle Flanagan is also expected to be named in the extended squad on Tuesday and is the likely replacement for Mahoney if he doesn't end up playing.

After starting the season in the halves with Matt Burton, Flanagan had a positional switch when he moved down to the NSW Cup to the dummy-half role.

Playing five games at hooker in the NSW Cup, he is averaging above 40 tackles per game and contributed to the scoresheet with six try assists.