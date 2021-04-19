Canterbury Bulldogs prop Jack Hetherington faces a six-match bath for his high shot on Cowboy Valentine Holmes in Sunday’s clash.
Hetherington was sent off in the 55th-minute of the Queensland Country Bank Stadium clash and is now set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines.
The match review committee on Monday charged him with a grade-three careless high tackle, resulting in a five-game suspension with an early plea or six games if he contests it and fails.
❌ SENT OFF! ❌
Jack Hetherington has been sent off for a brutal high shot.
— NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) April 18, 2021
Speaking post-match, Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett said he believes there was no malice in the act.
“He certainly caught him high,” Barrett told reporters.
“It wasn’t an intentional shot from Jack, he just hung his arm out and Val’s ok … I haven’t had a look at it yet, to be honest with you.”
It comes ahead of Canterbury’s clashes against the Sharks, Eels, Dragons, Raiders, Titans and Panthers.
In other news, the Roosters have opted to enter an early guilty plea on Victor Radley’s grade two careless tackle charge on Storm star Cameron Munster.
However, the club will dispute the grading of the charge at the NRL judiciary and try to downgrade it, which would get Radley off with a $1900 fine and make him available for selection this week.
The hearing will be held on Tuesday night.
Lastly, the Sharks have taken the early guilty plea for front-rower Aiden Tolman’s crusher tackle charge on Knight Jacob Saifiti.
Tolman will miss his side’s clash against his old club, the Bulldogs, this Saturday.
Nothing seems to be going right for the Dogs again this year. I don’t think they have made a good choice in their new coach either. A decorated pretty boy who’s made his coaching reputation in the NSW Cup with a very strong club.
Hey Budgie…
Anyone that comes from Penrith, seems to be popular now.
Barrett failed as a coach at St.George & Manly. It’s only Penrith giving him a go twice as assistant coach that got him the new job at the Bulldogs.
The Gold Coast took on Garth Brennan , only after he’d coached Penrith’s lower grades. That’s after they’d had Cartwright as coach, after he’d coached at Penrith.
Now Cronulla want Ciraldo as assistant coach at their club. After he’d been coaching at Penrith.
Like such players who’d had some success at Penrith , Bryce Cartwright, Latu, Tahmou . Now even Capewell is a wanted player. After he’d been unwanted as a bench player at Cronulla.
Not all that is at Penrith shining turns out to be gold!