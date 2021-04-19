Canterbury Bulldogs prop Jack Hetherington faces a six-match bath for his high shot on Cowboy Valentine Holmes in Sunday’s clash.

Hetherington was sent off in the 55th-minute of the Queensland Country Bank Stadium clash and is now set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

The match review committee on Monday charged him with a grade-three careless high tackle, resulting in a five-game suspension with an early plea or six games if he contests it and fails.

Speaking post-match, Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett said he believes there was no malice in the act.

“He certainly caught him high,” Barrett told reporters.

“It wasn’t an intentional shot from Jack, he just hung his arm out and Val’s ok … I haven’t had a look at it yet, to be honest with you.”

It comes ahead of Canterbury’s clashes against the Sharks, Eels, Dragons, Raiders, Titans and Panthers.

SEE ALSO: Broncos young gun Kotoni Staggs “more than likely leaving”, per report

In other news, the Roosters have opted to enter an early guilty plea on Victor Radley’s grade two careless tackle charge on Storm star Cameron Munster.

However, the club will dispute the grading of the charge at the NRL judiciary and try to downgrade it, which would get Radley off with a $1900 fine and make him available for selection this week.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday night.

Lastly, the Sharks have taken the early guilty plea for front-rower Aiden Tolman’s crusher tackle charge on Knight Jacob Saifiti.

Tolman will miss his side’s clash against his old club, the Bulldogs, this Saturday.