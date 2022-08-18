The Canterbury Bulldogs are reported to be preparing a massive offer as they ramp up their attempts to secure the services of Matt Burton long-term.

The Daily Telegraph reports that club chairman John Khoury and general manager of football Phil Gould met with Burton’s manager David Riolo in recent weeks to discuss the matter, with their hopes of arranging a deal boosted by the recent arrival of former Penrith Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo.

It’s now believed the club will table an offer worth approximately $3.5 million over four years to try and keep Burton at the club until the end of 2027. This means he could be earning up to $900,000 a year at Belmore.

As well as former team-mate Viliame Kikau coming aboard in 2023, it’s believed Ciraldo’s confirmation as head coach on a five-year deal will be a massive factor in the club’s hopes of extending Burton.

“Matt has a strong history with Cam,” Bulldogs major sponsor Craig Laundy told SEN Radio earlier this week.

“Gus and Cam will start to talk to Matt, and I’d be very confident they can work something out.

“That’s the next piece, the coaching piece of the puzzle is done.”

It’s been reported that a number of clubs are monitoring the Burton situation, but the Bulldogs believe he is a vital component of their rebuild and the star half is said to be happy with the growth the team is currently displaying, as well as his own personal growth during his time at the club.

After some initial adversity he made his State of Origin debut this year and leads the league in overall kicking metres by a significant margin. He also has 13 try assists.

It’s also believed Ciraldo’s arrival and uncertainty over the Bulldogs’ No.1 could also be enough to tempt Panthers centre Stephen Crichton to come across as well, following earlier reports he was interested in a fullback position as he approaches November 1.