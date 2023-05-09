What a weekend of Rugby League we witnessed across Magic Round!

Much has been made, and rightly so, about the off-field festivities but on the field we saw a series of wonderful performances.

The Broncos and Bunnies confirmed their premiership credentials, while the Tigers recorded their second win of the season.

Elsewhere we saw the Sharks humbled by a high-flying Dolphins outfit as the Cowboys recorded a much-needed win.

There were some big movements all over the board this weekend. Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings?

1. South Sydney Rabbitohs (Last Week: 1)

The Bunnies put forward what was perhaps the weekend's best performance. They put the Storm away with relative ease to the tune of 28-12.

Cody Walker, Damien Cook and Latrell Mitchell were all spectacular and won their direct battles. Thomas Burgess was simply unstoppable in the middle.

Souths have ascended to premiership favouritism over the past fortnight. Jacob Host is one of the competition's unsung heroes.

2. Brisbane Broncos (2)

The Broncos made the most of an "away" fixture at Suncorp Stadium by running up a 32-6 score-line over a hapless Manly outfit.

Reece Walsh was truly magic on the night and surely has the Origin fullback jersey wrapped up. Selwyn Cobbo crossed for a highlight reel hatty.

Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Thomas Flegler absolutely bossed the Manly pack. Kurt Capewell was also massive on Friday night.

3. The Dolphins (6)

If it wasn't the Bunnies with the performance of the weekend then it may very well have been the Dolphins.

The Magic Round debutants ran riot against the Sharks, racing out to a 30-0 lead before eventually winning 36-16.

Young Isaiya Katoa had his best game in the top grade while halves partner Kodi Nikorima was equally as destructive. Valynce Te Whare crossed for a double on debut, becoming an instant cult hero.

4. Penrith Panthers (7)

The Panthers returned to the winner's circle following an 18-6 win over the Warriors. They rode their luck but were ultimately just better.

Dylan Edwards and Brian To'o ran riot with 257 and 247 metres respectively. Isaah Yeo helped run the middle against a powerful Warriors pack.

Penrith now sit third despite not playing overly well. They have the best defence in the competition, by quite a distance.

5. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks embarrassed themselves on Saturday afternoon, putting in a limp effort against the competition newcomers.

Heading into the contest on the back of their best performance in years they put in their undoubted worst. Even Nicho Hynes had a shocker for the first time since the last Magic Round.

Siosifa Talakai, in attack, was unstoppable but played an almost lone hand. This was deflating to say the very least.

6. Melbourne Storm (4)

The Storm entered their Saturday night clash with the Bunnies well-rested following the bye. They proceed to be played off the park. Dare I say they were humbled?

Truthfully the 12-28 score-line probably flattered Melbourne. They scored late on while their first try had more than a touch of luck.

It's not as though the Storm were outright bad, they were just outplayed on the night by a better side.

7. New Zealand Warriors (5)

The Warriors slipped to their third straight loss at the hands of Penrith. A loss this weekend will see them fall further here as their good start falls from memory.

Addin Fonua-Blake started like a house on fire with a brilliant try. Marcelo Montoya continued his good form.

Shaun Johnson's inconsistencies summed up their performance here. At times he was breathtaking, yet others left you scratching your head at what just happened.

8. Gold Coast Titans (11)

The Titans rounded out Magic Round with a two-point victory over the Eels. Truthfully they played well enough to win far more comfortably.

Kieran Foran scored two tries in the opening ten minutes and should have had a first-half hat-trick if not for an Alofiana Khan-Pereira chip and chase. AKP ended up with a double of his own.

David Fifita is in monster form right now. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui very much the same. Phillip Sami had another 10 tackle breaks.

9. Canberra Raiders (13)

The Raiders kicked off Magic Round with an entertaining win over the Dogs. If not for a few admitted errors from the Bunker, the margin could have been far more.

Canberra ran in six tries, including a Jordan Rapana try in the first minute. He would eventually cross for a double.

Matthew Timoko topped the metres with 200 to go with a try of his own. Xavier Savage looked very much at home back in the top grade.

10. Parramatta Eels (9)

The Eels matched their opponents try-wise but it was wayward kicking that ultimately cost them. A seventh-minute sin bin of Clint Gutherson didn't help either.

Maika Sivo crossed for a hat-trick on a brilliant night for the monster winger. Ryan Matterson was equally as destructive in the forwards with 251 metres.

Dylan Brown may have been best on ground, even in a loss. He had two assists and looked the most likely to see his side home.

11. Sydney Roosters (8)

Roosters fans may have left the weekend as the competition's most disappointed. Their team were belted by the struggling Cowboys by 20-6.

Angus Crichton's 78th-minute consolation try ensured they wouldn't draw a blank but not much else. Brandon Smith is struggling in his new role big time.

Trent Robinson faces questions over his decision to move Joey Manu who looks out of position. His running stats were massive but he looks run only rather than run first.

12. Manly Sea Eagles (10)

Manly played their part in a very entertaining Friday night blockbuster but were relegated to a distant second best.

Jason Saab and Reuben Garrick found plenty of space and territory on the flanks but the Sea Eagles were unable to capitalise.

Tom Trbojevic's body continues to let him down. The former speedster was blown away by Selwyn Cobbo at one point. A move to the centres beckons.

13. Wests Tigers (15)

The Tigers recorded their second win in a row by holding out the Dragons. Jahream Bula's late efforts proved that he and the Tigers just wanted it more.

Bula also ran for 180 metres and was equally as dangerous both in attack and defence, from fullback no less. He has a mortgage on that jersey for 2023.

Klemmer and Twal won the middle battle allowing Bula and David Nofoaluma to run riot with the ball. Luke Brooks was very good for the second time in a fortnight.

14. Newcastle Knights (14)

Newcastle somewhat enjoyed their week off with the bye. I'm sure the club could have done without the distraction of reactions to players in Bali.

The bye came at a good time following Newcastle's awful performance against the Eels.

An instant return home, and clash with the Titans, allows them a chance to rebound in front of their own fans.

15. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

Doubles to Jacob Preston and Jake Averillo couldn't help the Dogs home as they dropped the weekend's opener to the Raiders.

Hayze Perham's good form continued with a try of his own and a team-high 167 metres from fullback. Matt Burton had a quiet game, a brilliant kick aside.

The Dogs forwards were monstered. Not one forward recorded 100 running metres on the night. I'm not sure Josh Reynolds is the answer at six.

16. North Queensland Cowboys (17)

The Cowboys move off the bottom of the rankings and avoid a last-place finish to the round on the NRL table thanks to a huge win over the Roosters.

Scott Drinkwater and Chad Townsend rebounded from their shockers last Thursday night to battle out for best on ground honours.

Reuben Cotter is too good of a forward to be in the form slump he was and joined his aforementioned teammates in righting the wrong. This is the Cowboys side we expected.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (16)

The Dragons bottom out on the back of a fifth straight loss. This despite their losses being by margins of two, six, one, two and two points.

Despite Jayden Sullivan's best efforts, and a brilliant try double, they just lacked the spark and creativity at the back end of this contest.

Ben Hunt's frustrations echo those of the fan base. I believe the quote referenced the side being "dumb"? If so, that! That times five.