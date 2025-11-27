Bulldogs sources have confirmed that promising young forward Oliva Smith has agreed to a new two year extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

Smith has been one of Canterbury's most impressive emerging forwards, progressing quickly through the junior systems and producing consistent performances in both SG Ball and Jersey Flegg.

Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons he made twenty one SG Ball appearances and fifteen Jersey Flegg appearances, scoring eight tries and developing into a powerful middle forward known for his explosive leg speed, strong post contact metres, and reliable work rate.

His standout performance for Queensland in the under-19 State of Origin highlighted his potential when he delivered a high-energy display in the narrow twenty-three to twenty-two victory. With his extension confirmed, the Bulldogs view him as a long term middle who can also shift to the edge when required.

With Oliva Smith secured until 2027, Canterbury continues to strengthen its future through a junior system that keeps producing players capable of stepping into NRL roles.