Despite still currently in the finals hunt, the Canterbury Bulldogs are active in the transfer market, with discussions of bringing in a former junior back to Belmore.

The club will farewell Reed Mahoney at season's end, which leaves Bailey Hayward, who is primarily a halfback or a lock, as the Bulldogs' first-choice hooker.

Head coach Cameron Ciraldo is seemingly pleased with the transition from Mahoney to Hayward, but is reportedly eager to get the young hooker a backup.

Enter Gordon Chan Kum Tong, the unwanted Manly Sea Eagles dummy-half and former Bankstown Bull, who has emerged as the club's ideal No. 14.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Bulldogs have been having internal discussions around the possibility of bringing in the Samoa star, a move that would somewhat justify letting Mahoney go to the North Queensland Cowboys in 2026.

No deal has been done yet between the two parties; however, with Chan Kum Tong being a Bankstown junior, and reports circulating that the 23-year-old has already secured a deal at a rival club, we could see him in Bulldogs colours in 2026.

Chan Kum Tong has played 14 NRL games for Manly between 2023 and 2025 and made four appearances for Samoa.