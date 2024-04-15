Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters will receive a double boost as James Tedesco and Sam Walker make their returns from concussions. Their arrival will see Joseph Manu pushed back to the centres and Zack Dockar-Clay drop out of the team.

Fetalaiga Pauga and Michael Jennings are both a chance to take the remaining outside back spot, with Jennings likely to remain in the centres - Joseph Suaalii will move to the wing.

Dominic Young (suspended) remains on the sidelines, and while Sandon Smith (elbow) was estimated to return from Round 7-9, it is highly unlikely he will make an early return.

The club has suffered one injury blow, with Sitili Tupouniua missing the game due to the 11-day stand-down period. Zero Tackle understands Egan Butcher will take his place.

Projected Round 7 Team: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Michael Jennings 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Terrell May 17. Egan Butcher

Melbourne Storm

The Melbourne Storm will only be forced into one change, with Tui Kamikamica (calf) set to spend a stint on the sidelines after being taken from the field in the fourth minute of the match.

His absence will allow Nelson Asofa-Solomona to make his long-awaited return to the NRL from the NSW Cup.

Joe Chan is also pushing for selection in the team after making a successful return via reserve grade.

Projected Round 7 Team: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Will Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Christian Welch 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 16. Joe Chan 17. Alec MacDonald